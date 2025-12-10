Signals alone can’t manage traffic : SSP Srinagar City

Srinagar: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic City, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat said that traffic lights in Srinagar cannot function independently at present due to excessive pressure and incomplete supporting infrastructure. This, he said, compels authorities to manually regulate movement during peak hours.

Speaking to reporters at Hawal Srinagar, SSP Bhat, said the signal lights don’t work on their own. “When the traffic pressure increases, we are forced to switch off the signals and manage the flow manually,” he said.

The SSP added that several open intersections in the city have been temporarily closed on a trial basis to study movement patterns and identify choke points. “Large vehicles turning at open intersections block traffic behind them. To ease flow, we have closed a few intersections and are observing how traffic behaves,” he said.

Bhat said the department will soon allow passage for small vehicles at some points while ensuring safety for pedestrians through properly designed zebra crossings and walkways, many of which are still under development.

He said the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) will soon be integrated into the city’s network to enable automated and contactless regulation. “Once the ITMS becomes fully operational, traffic lights will work independently and efficiently,” he said.

Referring to Srinagar’s persistent bottlenecks, especially in downtown areas, the SSP said narrow stretches and roadside structures continue to obstruct smooth flow. “Some structures that block major corridors are being relocated as part of a broader decongestion plan,” he added—(KNO)