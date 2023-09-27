SRINAGAR: The State Investigation Unit (SIA) initiated a series of raids on Wednesday across multiple locations in South Kashmir’s Pulwama, Shopian, and Anantnag districts.

According to an official source cited by KNO, these raids are being carried out in the Litter area of Pulwama, the Shirmal area of Shopian district, and in the Anantnag district as part of an ongoing investigation into the killing of ATM guard Sanjay Sharma, which occurred in February of this year. The official stated that the raids are currently in progress, and further details will be provided once they conclude.

It’s worth noting that initially, the case of Sharma’s murder was under the jurisdiction of Pulwama Police, but it was later transferred to the SIA for further investigation.