In a first, non-Muslim tops entrance test for MA Islamic Studies at Central University of Kashmir

Srinagar: In an interesting development, the topper of this year’s entrance test programme for MA in Islamic Studies course at Central University of Kashmir is a non-Muslim by the name of Shubham Yadav.

Yadav has scored 73.25 points and is way ahead of the second-best candidate who has scored 51.50 points.

Not just has he managed to be at Rank 1, Yadav is the only non-Muslim candidate among the 54 students selected for the programme in the General category.

The University which functions from central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district recently made the list public on its official website asking the selected candidates to approach it for counselling and further admission processes by November 3.

The list of selected candidates was also shared on social media and went viral soon.

Head, Department of Religious Studies CUK, Prof Hamidullah Marazi told The Kashmir Monitor that though they have seen non-Muslim candidates opting for the course in the past as well, it is for the first time someone has topped the programme entrance.

“It is a very pleasing development as religious studies is a very interesting field of study. And since CUK has an All-India level entrance, candidates from across the country and from every faith compete in the exam,” Prof. Marazi said.