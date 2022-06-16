Srinagar: Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has issued an advisory asking intending pilgrims to acclimatize bodies before embarking on the pilgrimage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 8 lakh Yatris are expected to visit the Amarnath Yatra this year which is scheduled from June 30.

At the same time, all possible arrangements are being put in place by the administration.

SASB has issued an advisory asking intending pilgrims to prepare for the Yatra by achieving a high level of physical fitness.

“You are advised to start at least a month before the Yatra at least a 4-5 kilometer morning, evening walk. For improving the oxygen efficiency of your body, you should start doing deep breathing exercises and yoga, particularly Pranayam,” the advisory said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yatris have been advised to go for a morning walk, do breathing exercises, keep their warm clothes and food items, and keep themselves hydrated.

The advisory has been issued as over 90 pilgrims lost their lives during the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand last month. These deaths happened due to heart attack, mountain sickness, and other causes.

The Amarnath holy cave is at a very high altitude of 12,700 feet. One has to cross 14,000 or 15,000 feet on the way. In such a situation, it is necessary to practice deep breathing exercises because there is a lack of oxygen at such a height.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole has directed deputy commissioners to visit the Yatra route and prepare a list of vacant and under-construction buildings in villages along the route.

Kashmir is witnessing a peak tourism season with almost all hotels and houseboats booked with tourists.

As hotels are packed with tourists, the administration is contemplating using vacant and under-construction buildings along the route to the Amarnath cave for Yatris and security forces.

A senior official said Yatris will be provided with the best possible facilities. “All arrangements from lodging, sanitation, and clean drinking water are being made. Besides, adequate security arrangements will also be made for the safety and security of Yatris,” he said.

He said intending Yatris have also been told to take all precautionary measures. “People coming from lower areas have to take extra measures to remain physically fit. It is also advisable for people above 65 years not to go for Yatra as there would be less availability of oxygen and they may face many complications,” he said.

At Pahalgam and Baltal, fabricated toilets and tents are being built for the convenience of Yatris.

“There have been special arrangements made for the facilitation of Yatra this year than the previous years,” the official said.

The way and roads leading to Amarnath cave are being painted these days and the cleaning process is on the fast track.