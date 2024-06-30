Shri Amarnath Yatra: Over 1100 devotees have darshan of Shiv Lingum on first day

Srinagar: Over 1100 devotees had ‘darshan’ inside the Amarnath Cave shrine on the first day of the Yatra which started on Saturday.

Officials said that over 1100 devotees had darshan inside the cave shrine at around 11 am today.

Batches of Yatris were seen off from the two base camps of Baltal and Nunwan (Pahalgam) by the concerned district development commissioners and other district-level senior officials in the morning towards the Cave shrine located 3888 meters above the sea-level in Kashmir Himalayas.

Tight security arrangements in addition to medical aid, food supplies, and resting areas along the route have been made on the two cave shrine routes from the Baltal and Pahalgam axis.

Locals in large numbers are helping the Yatris perform the holy pilgrimage with better convenience.

The exhaustive security arrangements, other facilities made by the administration, and the warm hospitality of the local people are the highlights of this annual Yatra each year.

Devotees returning after performing the Yatra said the ice stalagmite structure known as the holy ‘Lingam’ is fully formed inside the cave shrine this year.

Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure represents the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

Yatris use either the traditional 48 km long Pahalgam base camp which takes four days to reach the cave shrine or the shorter 14 km long Baltal route.

Over 125 ‘Langars’ (community kitchens) have been established along the two routes to the cave shrine and at the transit camps.

Over 7000 ‘Sevadars’ (volunteers) are serving the Yatris at these Langars.

Helicopter services are also available for the pilgrims on both routes to reach the cave shrine.

This year, 3.50 lakh pilgrims have registered for the Yatra.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal Shyambir flagged off the first batch of pilgrims from Domail, Baltal base camp.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal, Sandeep Gupta; Camp Director Baltal, Camp Director Domail, Additional Camp Directors, and other officials from district administration, police, and security agencies graced the occasion, ensuring the seamless start of this significant pilgrimage.

The pilgrims, filled with enthusiasm and devotion, were seen chanting religious hymns as they proceeded towards the holy Cave of Lord Shiva.

The atmosphere was charged with spiritual fervor, reflecting the deep faith and reverence of the devotees.

In preparation for this sacred journey, comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure the comfort and safety of all pilgrims. Essential amenities, healthcare services, and robust security measures have been meticulously put in place at the base camps and along the route to the holy Cave.

The administration is committed to providing a safe, comfortable, and spiritually enriching experience for all devotees participating in this pious pilgrimage.

District Administration Ganderbal extended its best wishes to all pilgrims for a blessed and fulfilling journey to the holy Cave.

The commencement of the Amarnath Yatra is a significant event, marking the beginning of a period of devotion and spiritual reflection for thousands of pilgrims.