Anantnag, June 15: Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar today visited Nunwan base camp to take stock of Shri Amarnathji Yatra arrangements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, and HoDs of the Health and Tourism department, Kumar inspected Nunwan base camp and took reviewed tenting facility, security deployment, sanitation facilities, electricity, and drinking water supply.

He also inspected the arrangements at Frisking point Sarbal. Principal Secretary, who is also the CEO of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, held a meeting with the camp directors of various camps on the Pahalgam axis. He was informed that preparations are going on as per plan.

Principal Secretary directed the camp directors to maintain a close synergy with officials from various departments and regularly review the arrangements at their camps to ensure all facilities are in place before the commencement of the Yatra.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr. Piyush Singla; SSP Anantnag, Ashish Mishra, and senior officials from various line departments among others were present on the occasion.