ANANTNAG, JUNE 23: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr. Piyush Singla today issued traffic regulations given the Shri Amarnath Yatra slated to commence from June 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the order issued, restrictions have been imposed on the movement of tourists to Chandanwari/ Betaab Valley Axis and Aru axis from the 25th of June. Further, the order states that all vehicles other than those of Yatries will be allowed only through Circuit Road.

The DC directed MC Pahalgam to install roadside signages indicating parking places. Further parking space at Nunwan Base camp will be used for parking of LMVs by Yatries.

In addition to this, parking spaces have been augmented to accommodate more vehicles. Detailed movement and parking plans have been worked out in consultation with District Police and Traffic authorities.