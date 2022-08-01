Jammu: Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) J&K and Ladakh Region has so far organized more than 300 theme-based cultural and devotional programs for Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to regional head CBC Ghulam Abbas keeping in view the relevance and importance of the program, it has been further extended till August 7, 2022.

The media unit had planned the publicity activity as per the decisions taken during the meeting between the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Sh. Apurva Chandra with the Chief Secretary, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Sh. Arun Kumar Mehta regarding various publicity activities to be carried out by the media units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Jammu Kashmir during the Shri Amarnath Yatra, 2022. CBC, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Regional Office, Jammu, J&K, and Ladakh organized various cultural and devotional programmes at Base Camp, Bhagwati Nagar Jammu from the very beginning of the Yatra.

Other than the Cultural Programmes carried out, the publicity of various themes like Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Covid Vaccination, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sukanya Samridhi Yojana, Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, Har Ghar Tiranga, Skill India, and other welfare schemes of Government of India were also carried out on daily basis.

Further, through the cultural programmes, CBC artists created awareness and sensitized the yatris regarding the dos and don’ts during the pilgrimage. These include a procedure for RFID card registration, toll-free numbers, SASB Mobile Application, and other important advisories.

ADVERTISEMENT

On daily basis, about ten cultural items are being performed on stage by the artists of CBC. Besides, Sarswati Vandana, Shiv Sutate Dance, Shiv Bhajan, Ram Bhajan, and other spiritual performances were also held.

A team of about six artists including Neeraj Kumar, Ram Lal, Sh. Virender Kumar, Ritu Sharma, Sunita Atri, Sunil Kumar Sharma, and Durga Prakash, Stage Decorator are taking part in the performances,

Keeping in view the importance of Shri Amarnath Yatra Ji Yatra and the demand put forth by the pilgrims, the cultural programmes carried by CBC, Regional Office, and Jammu have been extended till August 07, 2022.

Earlier the programs were scheduled only up to July 31, 2022.