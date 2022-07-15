Srinagar: Shri Amarnath Yatra crossed the first milestone after over 1.50 lakh pilgrims performed darshan at the holy cave so far.

Another batch of 5,461 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp on Friday for the Valley.



Officials of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) said so far 1,51,768 Yatris have performed the Yatra.



“Of these, 11,768 had Darshan yesterday,” officials said.



Seven people, including five Yatris and two porters, died on Thursday on the Pahalgam-Chandanwari track. Of these, two porters died after slipping from the track while five pilgrims died of natural causes.



On Friday, another batch of 5,461 Yatris left Jammu camp in two escorted convoys for the Valley.



Of these, 3486 are going to Pahalgam base camp while 1975 are going to Baltal base camp.



Those using the shorter Baltal route have to trek 14 km and they return to the base camp the same day after having Darshan at the cave shrine situated 3888 meters above sea level.



Those using the longer, traditional Pahalgam route have to trek 48 km for four days to reach the cave shrine.



Helicopter services are available for pilgrims on both routes.



The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.



Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolizes the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.



Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30 and will end after 43 days on August 11.