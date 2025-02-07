New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of medical colleges that have been issued show cause notice for not complying to Anti Ragging Regulations 2009 for preventing ragging at the institution. As per the notification around 18 medical colleges across the country have been issued the show cause notice. Of these, maximum number of three colleges are from Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, two from Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu and one each from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh.

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital and Hamdard Institute of Medical Science and Research from Delhi have been issued the show cause notice from Delhi. The complete list of the medical colleges is available on the official website of the UGC.

An official notification by the UGC reads, “This is to bring to your immediate attention that it has been observed that your college has not complied with the mandatory requirements set forth in the Anti Ragging Regulations, 2009 for curbing the menace of ragging. Specifically, it has come to our notice that your institution has failed to obtain the anti-ragging undertakings from your students as required by the said regulations.

The Anti Ragging Regulations, 2009, clearly mandate that every student and their parents/guardians must submit an anti-ragging undertaking at the time of admission and at the beginning of every academic year, the notification added. “This undertaking is a crucial measure to prevent and deter any incidents of ragging within educational institutions. The failure to secure these undertakings not only constitutes non-compliance with the regulations but also puts the well-being and safety of the students at risk.”

Issuing the notice, the notification asked the medical colleges as to why appropriate action should not be initiated against your institution. The medical colleges have to submit a written reply detailing the reasons for this lapse and the steps that should be taken to rectify this situation immediately.