“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. (sic)” Elon Musk has asked Twitteratis.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, Twitter’s new owner and CEO Elon Musk posted an informal poll asking users of the social media platform if he should step down as head of the company.

Musk claimed he will abide by the results of the poll, which is due to close early Monday morning, but it is unclear whether or not he will actually do so.

Majority of respondents are calling for the billionaire to leave his post. What do you think? You can also take part in the poll.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022