Shopian gunfight: Jaish commander Sajjad Afghani among 2 militants killed, says police

Srinagar: Jaish -e Muhammad commander Sajjad Afghani was among the two militants killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Rawalpora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district taking the toll of the slain militants to two.

A senior police officer tsaid that two militants including Sajjad Afghani, the JeM commander have been killed while as search operation is on in the area.

IGP Kashmir VIjay Kumar confirmed the killing of Sajjad Afghani and congratulated Shopian police and other forces.

An official said that search operation in the area was launched on Friday and encounter started on Saturday evening which was suspended due to darkness and operation resumed on Sunday morning.

Pertinently, encounter resumed at Rawalpora, Shopian Monday morning. Earlier, one militant was killed there.

An official on Saturday evening said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, internet services have been snapped in Shopian district—(KNO)