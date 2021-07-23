Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Shopian girl ends life by jumping into Aharbal waterfall

Shopian: A 17-year-old old allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Aharbal waterfall in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday afternoon.

Official sources said that the girl (name withheld) from Saidpora village of Shopian appeared near Aharbal waterfall this afternoon and in the blink of a moment jumped into it.

 

“Rescuers immediately swung into the action but couldn’t save her life,” they said.

They said that her body was retrieved from the water body and was being handed over to his family after legal formalities.

“Police have taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation,” they further added.

Notably, on 7th July a 24-year-old youth from Kulgam also ended his life by jumping into the waterfall—(KNO)


