Shopian encounter: One militant killed, another surrenders, operation on

Shopian: One militant was killed while another surrendered during an encounter in Hanjipora Kachdoora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A senior police officer said that a militant was killed while another surrendered before joint team of forces.

He said that surrender offer was given to militants several times and among them one accepted the offer.

He identified him as Sahil Ahmad from Bemnipora Shopian while identification of slain militant is being ascertained.

The militant who surrendered today was missing since March 12 this year.

He further added that search operation is underway in the area—(KNO)