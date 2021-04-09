Shopian encounter: Firing resumes; 3 militants killed, says police

Srinagar: The encounter between militants and security forces in Shopian district resumed Friday morning after it was suspended last night.

A senior police officer said that firing again started Friday morning between the two sides after the operation was suspended due to darkness late last night in Jan Mohalla area of the south Kashmir district.

The officer further said that it will take more time as “we are being cautious due to presence of militants inside a mosque.”

Three unidentified militants were killed and as many soldiers were injured in a gunfight in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Thursday.

Earlier the gunfight broke out between militants and a joint team of Police, Army’s 44RR and CRPF in Jan Mohalla in main town.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot following launching of a cordon-and -search operation, the hiding militants fired which was retaliated, triggering off the gunfight.

“Chief of proscribed (militant) outfit AGuH (JeM) is trapped. Operation is going on. Further details shall follow.” Police said in a tweet. (GNS)