Lead Stories
Shootout on Srinagar-Baramulla highway: Two militants, CRPF man killed
One injured militant caught alive: Police
Srinagar, Feb 5: Two militants were killed while another one was caught alive after they shot dead a paramilitary trooper in a brief gunfight on Srinagar-Baramulla highway in city outskirts on Wednesday.
Giving details about the encounter, Additional Director General CRPF Zulfikar Hassan in a joint press conference with DGP Dilbagh Singh and IGP Vijay Kumar, said a special checkpoint was established at Lawaypora in Srinagar outskirts after “intelligence input by the Jammu and Kashmir Police about possible militant attack”.
“At around 11 am near the checkpoint, our 73 battalion was attacked by scooter-borne three militants who were on way from Baramulla to Srinagar. They were stopped for not wearing helmet and their age profile warranted for their frisking,” he said.
“When they were asked to stop, one of the pillion riders got down and immediately took out a pistol and fired at the CRPF personnel at the checkpoint,” Hassan added.
A CRPF constable Rajeev Ranjan was hit in the head and later succumbed to his injuries.
“The joint naka by CRPF and J&K Police retaliated and two militants were killed. The third militant who also opened fire got injured and was shifted to hospital,” he said.
The slain militants were identified as Zia-Ur-Rehman, a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant from Budgam, and Khatib of Hizbul Mujahideen from Bijbehara, Anantnag.
Omar Fayaz of Srinagar, who police identified as ISJK militant, was caught alive during the encounter.
Hassan said they recovered a pistol and grenade from the slain militants. “It was a gallant act by CRPF and J&K police and these personnel will be appropriately rewarded,” he said.
Director General of Police, Dilbagh Singh said the operation was a part of an alert generated by the Jammu and Kashmir police.
“The group intended to carry out a major attack. One of the militants’ pistol was cocked and he immediately opened fire when intercepted by the police,” he said.
DGP said the police will further interrogate the injured militant after he recovers.
“Militant’s profile says that he can’t live with just one pistol. One of their associates is being treated and we may get some clues for more recoveries after his interrogation,” he said.
Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said many cases of “terror activities” have been registered against the slain militants.
“Zia-Ur-Rehman belonged to LeT and was a categorised militant. He was involved in many militancy related activities and police has registered several FIRs against him. All three militants from three different had coordinated to launch some attack on forces,” he said.
Lead Stories
Militant modules active in Srinagar, VPN misused to contact Pakistan’: DGP
Srinagar, Feb 5: Pointing out to the recent attacks on security establishments in the city, Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbagh Singh Wednesday said that some of the militant modules were “still active” in Srinagar.
On Wednesday, a CRPF trooper was killed after three two-wheeler borne militants shot at him at a checkpoint on city outskirts in Lawaypora here. Two of the three militants were also shot dead in the gunfight that ensued soon after, while the third one was caught in an injured state.
Briefing media about the encounter, DGP Singh said the security forces were on alert to “respond to the grenade throwers.”
“City population and security establishment are always on the target of militants. Even after busting many of their modules, some are still left, which became evident after the Pratap park incident,” he said.
On Sunday, two paramilitary troopers and seven civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Pratap Park, close to Lal Chowk area of the city.
Singh said the police had managed to uncover a few clues to work on after the Pratap park incident.
“We will quickly reach to grenade throwers and arrest them,” he said.
The DGP added the investigation over grenade throwing module suggested that “these operatives were connected to JeM militant outfit operating from Tral in south Kashmir.”
“The five Jaish operatives who were caught last month were connected to Qari Yasir, Jaish provincial commander who was killed in Gulshanpora Tral last month. The IED making material and suicide vests suggested that they were planning to carry out some major suicide attack,” he said.
Police, the DGP said, had also got reports about misuse of VPNs after restoring low speed 2G mobile internet in the Union Territory.
“Soon after restoration of 2G, it rained VPN all over. We have received reports about misuse of VPNs. Recently, in Nagrota encounter, a trucker who ferried three militants sent a photo of an encounter as a matter of evidence to Pakistan. Before receiving the militant group, he was in constant touch with Pakistan,” he said.
Singh said nearly 20 militants have been killed in gun battles in Jammu and Kashmir in January.
DGP said that various militant groups, equipped with “highly advanced weaponry”, were working in coordination in the valley.
“I have been saying for the last one year that these militant outfits work in coordination. Militants from different outfits have been killed together in encounters. These militant outfits work and arrange logistics for each other,” he said.
“Icom (wireless) sets were used by the Jaish group that had infiltrated from Pakistan. Weapons like US made M4 rifles were recovered. In October 2018 similar rifle was recovered from militants. Even thermal sighting equipment is used by the militants. The militants have constant contact with their handlers in Pakistan,” DGP added.
He said after killing of Jaish commander Qari Yasir last month, DGP claimed that the militants killed in Nagrota encounter might include a militant leader who was to replace Yasir.
“After Qari Yasir’s elimination we have no idea who has been declared the new commander of the outfit? The group which was eliminated in Nagrota came with high level weaponry with some possible commander,” Singh said.
DGP said the security forces were making all preparations for ensuring a peaceful summer this year.
“We hope the law and order will be maintained and coming summer will be a peaceful season for Kashmir,” he said.
Injured ‘militant’ a shopkeeper, claims family
KNO
Srinagar, Feb 5: The family members of Umar Fayaz, who was declared as an ISJK militant by police on Wednesday said he was at his shop when a bullet pierced his chest.
“Umar is not a militant. He has no militant links. He runs his father’s shop at Lawaypora and is a poor shopkeeper selling poultry etc. He was hit by a bullet when he at his shop,” Umar’s uncle Abdur Rashid Thakur told Kashmir News Observer (KNO) at SMHS hospital, where Umar is battling for his life.
Umar was hit by a bullet and was operated at SMHS where his condition continues to be critical.
Umar, as per police, was one of the three militants who attacked security forces killing one trooper on Srinagar-Baramulla highway at Lawaypora on Wednesday. Two militants were also killed in the gunfight.
“Umar’s mother is a patient and his father was recently operated for his heart ailment,” said Thakur, adding, that there are blood marks of Umar still left at his shop. “Police should correct the facts and visit the shop once.” He said they were stopped at Shalteng due to which Umar lost lot of blood. “We arranged 18 pints of blood for him so far. May God save him,” he said.
Umar’s aunt, who was present at her house at Lawaypora which is just few meters away from the shop run by Umar, said: “I heard a few bullet sounds. I went outside and saw Umar shouting auntie I am hit by a bullet and I am dying. We were stopped at Shalteng and despite repeated requests, we were allowed to proceed,” she said amid tears.
Lead Stories
Coronavirus threat: 20 Kashmiri students being quarantined in Delhi
Srinagar, Feb 5: At least 20 Kashmiri students who travelled back to India from Hubei University of Medicine in Shiyan city of China earlier this week are being quarantined at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) base Hospital in Chhawla, Delhi.
The exercise is a part of India’s sustained precautionary measures to keep at bay novel Coronavirus threat which originated in Wuhan city of China last month and has killed more than 400 people in the country since then, while infecting over 20,000 globally.
On February 02, around 20 Kashmiri students were among the 406 people admitted at ITBP base hospital after they were brought in two batches from Wuhan onboard separate Air India flights.
Some of the Kashmir students that are admitted in camp include: Nasir Ashraf, Mansoor Shabir, Nizam ur Rehman, Shadab, Nazar ul Islam, Reeba Khan, Aroosa Farooq, Arzoo Bakht, Zukra Hassan, Meera Arveen, Tajamul Hussain, Misbah, Imran, Aaqib, and Faisal Hasan.
Quarantine centers have been set up in the camp by the army to regularly monitor the health of evacuated people who were staying in the close vicinity of the Wuhan and they have been kept in isolation.
One of the Kashmiri students admitted in the facility said: “We have been admitted here on Sunday for about 14 days. They have set up quarantine centre and every day we have to undergo health checkups including body temperature and pulse rate monitoring.”
The student added that they had undergone a sneezing reflex test on February 04 and its report is yet to come.
“Those people who were staying in the vicinity of Wuhan, which is the epicenter of the outbreak, have been asked to remain in isolation and undergo regular checkup for about 15 days,” the student said.
Dr. Shafqat Khan, Nodal Officer for J&K to deal with Coronavirus threat, said: “Around 23 students of J&K reached home safely during the past few days and 16 among them were from Kashmir. 11 students have undergone checkup and seven among them have been declared negative.”
“Students have been advised to remain in isolation for two weeks,” he added.
Besides, 32 Kashmiris, mostly students, are yet to be evacuated from various areas in China.
According to Chinese government officials, the death toll in the coronavirus epidemic has risen up to 490 in the country while the number of confirmed cases has climbed to 24,324.
Lead Stories
Release political leaders, restore communication in Kashmir: Oppn to Centre
New Delhi, Feb 5: The detention and arrest of all mainstream political leaders, including three former chief ministers, in Jammu and Kashmir invoked sharp criticism from Opposition members in both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday, which marks six months of abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.
During the zero hour and in the debate on the motion to thank President Ram Nath Kovind for his address to Parliament, the Opposition members demanded the immediate release of the former chief ministers and restoration of normalcy in the State.
The BJP members, however, defended the Centre’s steps in Jammu and Kashmir and said the move has strengthened democracy. The recent protests against CAA-NRC-NPR also came up for discussion as the Opposition alleged that the BJP is trying to suppress the protests even as the ruling party maintained that the Opposition is behind the protests.
The Opposition members in Rajya Sabha questioned the detention of Farooq Abdullah under the Public Security Act and termed it as an illegal step. In Lok Sabha, the matter was raised during zero hour too.
“Three former chief ministers including Farooq Abdullah are languishing in jail for the past six months, they have been put behind bars without giving any proper reason,” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said. “Abdullah has been illegally detained,” he alleged.
TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay also raised the issue. “I would request the government to intimate this House at least about his health condition,” he said. Congress MP Kodikkunnil Suresh also raised, but Speaker Om Birla did not allow him to complete it. “It is the responsibility of the government and House to ensure his welfare and also that he exercises his right as an elected representative,” Suresh said. Opposition members stormed to the well of the House raising slogans for the release of Abdullah.
Meanwhile, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that people detained in Kashmir must be released and the clampdown on communications must be lifted: “Thousands have been detained from the night of the August 4th-5th of 2019.
Many of them are lodged in jails in J&K and outside, detained in their residences under virtual house arrest or in other different locations. These include such people who have served as Union Cabinet ministers in the past, people like Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah (all three former chief ministers), Mohd Yusuf Tarigami, a four-time elected MLA to the now defunct Assembly of the State of Jammu & Kashmir, and many others,’ Yechury said.
“I am writing to you to demand that the detained persons be released and granted their liberty and freedoms as guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. The communications clampdown must be lifted and the democratic processes restored immediately. These have severely impacted the economy of the region imposing unprecedented misery on the people,” he said.