SRINAGAR: In Srinagar, the shooting for a unique Kashmiri-Kannada multilingual film has officially commenced. This cinematic collaboration brings together artists from both Kashmir and the culturally rich state of Karnataka, providing them with a platform to showcase their talents.

The film, which celebrates cultural diversity, is set to enthrall cinema enthusiasts by intricately weaving the rich tapestry of Kashmiri and Kannada culture on the silver screen.

This ambitious project has piqued interest, not just among those with artistic inclinations, but also among the local populace who are eager to witness this cross-cultural collaboration in the film industry.

Artists from Karnataka expressed their delight, highlighting that the film beautifully illustrates the harmonious coexistence of two distinct cultures in the valley. They laud Kashmir as a paradise, appreciating its theatre, culture, and awe-inspiring beauty.

Ashok Kashap, a cinematographer, director, and producer of the movie, said that he holds the script and is directing this multilingual movie titled ‘Harmukh.’ The shooting is underway under the new banner ‘4 Chinar,’ with the aim of presenting something innovative to the world under ‘4 Chinar Productions.’

He expressed his satisfaction with the cooperative local administration, which promptly granted the necessary permissions. He also expressed his gratitude for their support and the delightful atmosphere that added to his excitement during the movie shoot.

Dr Seeta Kootay, a dancer and actor from Bangalore, described the movie as an exploration of the love and relationship between a Kashmiri family and a South Indian family. Representing the South Indian family, she expressed her admiration for Kashmir’s remarkable beauty.

She emphasized that, as an actor and artist, being present and performing in this place is an indescribable and wonderful experience.

Tourism Secretary Dr Abid Rashid Shah pointed out that the shooting of this bilingual movie includes actors from both Kashmir and the South. “With the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir experiencing a significant rise in tourist visits, film tourism is a pivotal segment that will further bolster the tourism industry in JK,” he said.

Dr Shah added that from the ’70s to the ’90s, no movie was considered complete without featuring scenes from Jammu and Kashmir. The ongoing movie shoot represents a collective effort to revive that era.

(With inputs from KNO)