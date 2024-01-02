The Bigg Boss 17 house remains action-packed! Fans are reeling from the recent Weekend Ka Vaar’s double elimination. Now, in an unexpected turn, the makers stunned everyone with another elimination in 2024. Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan exited the show on New Year’s Eve, hosted by Salman Khan.

In a recent Instagram promo, the anticipation rises as another elimination looms. This time, K-pop singer Aoora and ex-captains Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya hold nomination rights. Munawar nominates Anurag Dobhal, Isha votes against Ayesha Khan, and Aoora nominates Abhishek Kumar.

Adding to the tension, housemates label the nominees as “undeserving.” Bigg Boss then announces an imminent eviction, prompting Anurag Dobhal’s elimination, as most housemates vote against him.

The drama doesn’t end there; a new promo teases a second nomination special episode. Samarth Jurel and Arun Srikanth Mashettey are seen targeting Munawar Faruqui, leading to intense clashes.

Amidst this, the New Year’s special welcomes legendary actor Dharmendra. Sending warm wishes for the upcoming year, Dharmendra extends blessings to everyone inside the house. Additionally, Salman Khan’s playful interaction with Samarth Jurel, known as Chintu, in Dharmendra’s style, adds a fun touch to the episode.

Stay tuned for more high-octane drama in the Bigg Boss 17 house!