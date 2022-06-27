Shock and anger have gripped Uttar Pradesh after a female teacher was thrashed by a principal for arriving late to school.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place in a school under the Kheri police station area. A video clip of the principal thrashing the female teacher went viral on social media.

#WATCH | Principal of a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur thrashed a female teacher with shoes



(Source: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/hCRiMuVsgV — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 24, 2022

According to a report, district Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Laxmikant Pandey stated that the principal has been suspended after the video went viral.

The female teacher has reportedly filed a complaint at the Kheri police station in this regard. She claimed that the principal, a male teacher use to harass her.

The principal marked ‘absent’ on the attendance of the female Shiksha Mitra on Friday, which sparked an argument.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the principal has claimed that the female teacher first raised her hand and tried to beat him.