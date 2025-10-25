SHOCKING! Australian women cricketers molested

Two Australian women cricketers, taking part in the ICC women’s World Cup, were allegedly stalked and one of them molested by a motorcycle-borne man in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, police said on Saturday.

The police, on Friday, arrested the man involved in the incident that occurred on the Khajrana Road area on Thursday morning, an official said.

Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi said the two cricketers had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a cafe when a man on a motorcycle started following them.

He allegedly touched one of them inappropriately and rode off, she added.

The duo contacted their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who coordinated with local security liaison officers and dispatched a vehicle for assistance.