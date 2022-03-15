Bijnor (UP): Police have arrested a 17-year-old girl, along with her 20-year-old boyfriend, for allegedly killing her parents as they had opposed their daughter’s marriage plans.

The girl’s father was found dead in his house in Amroha on March 6.

Police said that the girl tried to pass it off as a natural death but the deceased’s nephew grew suspicious since the girl’s mother had also died under similar circumstances on January 15.

The girl and her boyfriend were detained for questioning, during which they admitted to having committed the crime.

While the girl was sent to a juvenile home after being produced before its board, the boy has been remanded in judicial custody.