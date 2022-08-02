Jaipur: A 7-year-old girl was beheaded by her own aunt, who is a teenager, in the Jhinjhwa Phala village in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district with a sword when the family was performing prayers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident was reported in the early morning hours of Monday. The family of the teen said that the girl was behaving abnormally for the past two days when they started a three-day prayer ceremony from ‘Hariyali Amavasya’ to ‘Teej’.

As the girl held the sword tight in her hand during ‘puja’, her father and uncle ran to catch her but she attacked the two, triggering panic within the family who ran helter-skelter to save their lives.

This teen girl first dragged her 7-year-old niece, who was sleeping in her room and then beheaded her.

The family members somehow caught hold of the teenager. SHO Govind Singh reached the spot after receiving the information and found the body of a 7-year-old girl lying outside the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teen girl has been detained by the police and further investigations are in progress. Counseling of the minor was underway.