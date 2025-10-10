Shock, anger after motorists go overlanding in Ashtar Valley

Srinagar: A massive crackdown has been launched after local motorists were caught on camera for illegally going overlanding in the eco-sensitive Ashtar Valley.

This follows a massive backlash on social media. A video circulated on social media showing SUVs driving through forest trails and meadows en route to Ashtar Valley from Barinwar. The footage sparked outrage among locals and environmentalists, who warned that such activities threaten the pristine beauty and ecological balance of the region.

“This is an unlawful activity. As is clearly shown in the video, the trails are destroyed. Plying vehicles on meadows will destroy these areas. Meadows that remained unspoilt two to three decades ago are now facing devastation. Sadly, forest areas of Haijan, Barinwar, and Mechkhanian, which fall en route to Ashtar Forest, are already bearing the brunt, and in case this activity is allowed to continue and not stopped forthwith, it could lead to a disaster. Reports suggest that nearly 360,000 kanals of forest land have already been encroached upon and used for illegal purposes,” said Convener of the Environmental Policy Group (EPG),

Environmental activist Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat warned that such reckless activities could encourage others to follow suit, further endangering fragile ecosystems.

On social media, environmentalists debated the need to curb these hobbies, stressing that many meadows are becoming victims of unregulated motorized excursions.

In response, the Budgam district administration confirmed that legal action has been taken under the relevant sections of the Indian Forest Act (IFA). Bilal Mohiduddin Bhat, Deputy Commissioner of Budgam, posted on X: “Action under relevant sections of IFA already initiated.”

Pertinently, a surge in off-roading activities in Kashmir’s forest trails has already raised alarms among environmentalists and locals, as vehicles traverse fragile meadows and pristine forest paths, causing significant ecological damage.

Previously, such events have been held in Gurez, which evoked public debate over the destruction of meadows.