Srinagar: Police on Monday arrested a person involved in the rape of a minor in Srinagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police spokesman said that Police station Sadder received a complaint from a lady that her minor daughter has been raped by Shahid Ahmad of Galwanpora, Hyderpora.

“To this effect, a case under sections 3/4 of the POCSO act and 363, 376, 506 of IPC was registered in Saddar Police station and an investigation was set into motion. After hectic efforts and multiple raids the accused was arrested within one hour by a special team led by SHO Sadar, Inspector Mudassir Nazar under the supervision of SP south Lakshya Sharma,” police said.

“Further investigation in the case is underway. The accused will be produced in court for further police remand tomorrow,” police said.