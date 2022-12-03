Srinagar: Police have arrested a man for killing his wife in the Nasarullah Pora area of Budgam.

On December 2, Police Station, Budgam, received information that Muslima, 36, had died but the body bears visible ligature marks which makes the cause of death suspicious.

Police officers rushed to the spot to examine the scene of the crime. During the initial investigation, many pieces of evidence were collected. During the examination of the body, visible ligature marks on the neck were found.

Accordingly, post mortem of the -body was conducted at GMC Srinagar in presence of a Magistrate. The deceased’s husband Ghulam Mohammad Bhat was taken into custody for questioning. During sustained questioning, he admitted to having killed his wife by strangulation which he had pre-planned as corroborated by the preliminary post-mortem report.

It is pertinent to mention that the deceased lady belonged to Kolkata and had been married to the accused just 20 days ago.

A case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Budgam and further investigation is in progress, police said.