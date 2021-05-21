Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Kashmir News
··1 min read

Shiv Sena’s Kashmir president Khaliq Bhat dies of COVID-19 at SMHS

Budgam: Shiv Sena party’s Kashmir president and councillor municipality Budgam, Abdul Khaliq Bhat has died of Covid-19 at SMHS hospital in Srinagar on Friday morning. 

An official said that Abdul Khaliq Bhat son of Habibullah Bhat was hospitalised this week after he was found COVID-19 positive. 

He said that Bhat was Shiv Sena party’s Kashmir president and a councillor from Ward No. 6 (Alipora) area of Chadoora.


He said that Bhat was a resident of Doyan Chadoora and residing at hotel dolphin for the last 7 years. 

The official said that Bhat dies at the SMHS hospital and his corpse was yet to reach his native village—(KNO)



Next
First case of black fungus detected in Jammu, admitted to GMC
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor