SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 26: On the 2nd day of Srinagar Heritage Festival-“Soun Meeraas” an initiative of District Administration Srinagar, a traditional Shikara March showcasing unique cultural richness and historical heritage of Kashmir Valley was held on Wednesday here in the world famous Dal Lake.

The event organized by District Administration Srinagar in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts was aimed at acquainting the young generation about the values of rich cultural heritage and tradition of Srinagar.

During the event, the tourists and local people cherished the live demonstrations of the Floating Market in Dal Lake exhibiting living proof of Kashmiri culture of past times, when local farmers and artisans would sell their products and crafts directly from their boats.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Ahmad Kataria, other senior Officers and Officials of District Administration Srinagar and IGNCA were present on the occasion.