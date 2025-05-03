SHEW, Mission Shakti conduct awareness prog

SHOPIAN, MAY 03: To sensitise and empower women at the grassroots level, Sankalp Hub for Empowerment of Women (SHEW), Mission Shakti Shopian Saturday conducted a comprehensive awareness programme at Anganwadi Centre Kellar Shopian.

The programme focused on raising awareness among local women about a variety of government schemes and welfare services available to them.

During the session, resource persons from SHEW provided detailed information on pension schemes for widows, elderly and specially-abled persons, marriage assistance schemes for economically weaker sections, support and services provided by the One Stop Centre for women in distress, various employment generation programmes and livelihood opportunities, key helpline numbers related to women’s safety and support services, skill development programmes aimed at enhancing self-employment and vocational capabilities.

In addition, special emphasis was laid on the importance of girl child education, urging families to actively support and invest in their daughter’s futures. Other women-centric welfare schemes and social support mechanisms were also highlighted to ensure maximum community benefit. The programme was well-attended by Anganwadi Workers, members of Self Help Groups (SHGs), representatives of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) and a large number of local women from the area. The interactive session allowed participants to ask questions and seek clarifications on how to avail the schemes effectively.