SHOPIAN, FEBRUARY 13: In a remarkable initiative promoting environmental conservation and the empowerment of girls, Sankalp Hub for Empowerment of Women, Shopian, in collaboration with the Department of Forest, organized a Plantation Drive at KGBV School, Deegam Shopian, under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.

This initiative aimed to raise awareness about the significance of the girl child and her invaluable role in society.

Each sapling planted symbolized a girl’s growth, strength, and potential, reinforcing the message that nurturing and educating girls leads to a brighter, more prosperous future.

Speaking at the event, officials from Sankalp Hub emphasized the deep connection between environmental sustainability and gender equality. They stated, “Just as a tree flourishes with care and nourishment, every girl deserves support and opportunities to thrive.

Students and faculty were also guided on the ecological importance of trees and were encouraged to care for the newly planted saplings.

The participants pledged to nurture the plants, symbolizing their commitment to both environmental conservation and the empowerment of young girls.