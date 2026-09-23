Sheetalnath Temple Integral to Srinagar’s Heritage: CS Dulloo



Srinagar: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Wednesday described the historic Sheetalnath Temple as an integral part of Srinagar’s heritage and called for collective efforts to preserve such sites for future generations.

Dulloo said the temple holds deep religious and historical significance and is revered as one of the eight Bhairavas believed to protect Srinagar.

“This is our heritage and it is our duty as a society to protect our heritage and pass it on to future generations,” he said.

The Chief Secretary acknowledged the role of the Sanatan Dharam Sabha in looking after the temple over the past century, including efforts to restore the structure after it was damaged in a fire in 1991.

He said the centuries-old temple has long held spiritual importance and was also a centre for community gatherings. Events including Janmashtami and Basant Panchami were held there, he noted, adding that the site served as a meeting place for the wider community beyond its religious role.

Dulloo also said the temple had recently been restored and inaugurated.

On the scrutiny of educational material, the Chief Secretary said withdrawal of books from government schools was part of a routine administrative process. He added that books found to be banned would not be permitted in government schools.