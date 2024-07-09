Sheetal Nanda conducts Public Darbar at Kulgam

KULGAM, JULY 09: Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare department, Sheetal Nanda today visited Kulgam and conducted Public Darbar at Mini-Secretariat here during which she listened and addressed various issues and grievances of locals.

The Public Darbar witnessed active participation of locals and public delegations from Devsar, Frisal, Qaimoo, Yaripora, D.H. Pora, Pombay, Kulgam, Manzgam, and many other areas. The participating delegations apprised the Commissioner Secretary about their issues and demands as well as developmental requirements of their areas.

Addressing the gathering, the Commissioner Secretary emphasized on government’s commitment to holistic development and timely redressal of issues and grievances of people. She assured the participants that all their genuine demands and issues will be redressed on priority.

During the darbar, the delegations put forth various demands like development of Children Park at Kulgam, road widening from clock tower to District Hospital, development of parking spaces in main town, construction of new building for tehsil office Qaimoo, augmentation of staff at Hospitals and various other demands were raised by the people from various areas. A delegation of Specially abled persons demanded replacement scheme of motorized tricycles, quota in PMAY scheme, special recruitment drives for specially abled and other demands for welfare and betterment of specially abled persons.

Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan, while addressing the gathering said that demands were duly noted and would be addressed with the concerned authorities for appropriate action.