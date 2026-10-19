Sheetal Devi Equals World Record, Sets New Asian Mark

Nagoya, Oct 19: India’s star para-archer Sheetal Devi delivered an outstanding performance in the women’s compound qualification round at the Asian Para Games on Monday, equalling the world record with 704 points out of 720 and setting a new Asian record.

The 19-year-old archer from Jammu and Kashmir displayed remarkable precision and consistency, scoring 57 perfect 10s from 72 arrows, including 32 Xs, which mark shots landing in the innermost scoring zone.

The Paris Paralympics bronze medallist surpassed the previous Asian record of 698 points by six points, establishing a new benchmark in the continental competition.

The world record of 704 points was set by Turkiye’s Oznur Girdi at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

The reigning Asian Games champion also bettered her own Asian Para Games record of 680 points, set in Hangzhou in 2023. At that edition, she won two gold medals in the individual and mixed team events and a silver in doubles.

Sheetal had raised the Asian record to 698 points in March this year before improving it further with her exceptional performance in Nagoya.