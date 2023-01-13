SRINAGAR: Sheen paetu, paetu, maam yeetu.. yeetu… .!

Paradise is again reverberating with this Kashmiri folklore, thanks to the season’s first major snowfall in Srinagar.

Srinagar and snowfall were trending on Twitter all day today. From pictures to videos and from selfies to sheen jung, social media was literally snowed on Friday.

Summer capital city witnessed a spell of snowfall from Friday morning. “Whiteness all over my land, on my beloved Kashmir,” a user captioned a picture on Twitter.

“Snow is a white candle emitting warm beauties around it. Now it iz time to say”Zameen So Gayi Barf Ki Chadaron Mein,” a Facebook user said.

According to Kashmir Weather (KW), a private forecasting portal, snow showers in parts of central and south Kashmir plains are likely to continue during the next two hrs.

“Thereafter, weather activities are likely to reduce. However, at a few places, these snow showers can continue till late night/early morning tomorrow with reduced intensity. Dry snow (powdery type) during late night today/early morning tomorrow can occur at one or two places in south Kashmir,” KW said.

Behind the breathtaking beauty of snow lies the pain and tribulations. Srinagar-Jammu national highway was shut after the snowfall. Air traffic too was suspended because of poor visibility,

Director Srinagar International Airport, Kuldeep Singh said all flights have been suspended since 10 am due to continuous snowfall and low visibility.

Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority has issued an avalanche warning in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir

“Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2000 meters over Baramulla and Ganderbal districts and avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2000 meters over Anantnag, Doda, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Poonch and Ramban districts in the next 24 hours,” the Authority said.

The Authority also advised people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas

Deputy Director Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad, said the weather would improve in the next few hours in the plains.