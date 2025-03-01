Srinagar, Feb 28: A fresh spell of much-needed snowfall has brought a sigh of relief to apple growers and other farmers in Kashmir.

Staring at drought-like conditions, the new spell of wet weather has raised hopes for a bountiful harvest this year.

The recent dry spell had caused concern among agricultural communities, but the timely precipitation has replenished water sources and revitalized orchards.

For nearly one and a half months, farmers were concerned about the lack of rainfall, which posed risks to apple orchards. The dry conditions had started affecting soil quality, while concerns about inadequate chilling hours—essential for proper bud formation—were mounting.

However, the ongoing spell of rain in the plains and snowfall in higher reaches has boosted confidence among growers, who now anticipate favorable weather conditions in the coming months.

“The rains have come at the perfect time. We were worried about the dry weather, but these rains have given our orchards a new lease of life. We are optimistic about good fruit setting and a good crop this year,” said Abdul Rahim Khan, a fruit grower and dealer from Sopore.

The apple growers said the dry spell risked their orchards with attacks from pests and other diseases.

“The prolonged dry spell and unseasonably high temperatures threaten the health of their crops. The dry winter season increases the risk of diseases in apple plants, as the lack of moisture weakens the trees and makes them more susceptible to pests and infections. Further, it could lead to early bloom, which is detrimental for the crop,” said Mohammad Shahbaz Mir, another apple dealer.

The rainfall has benefited not only apple orchards but also other crops like mustard and vegetables.

“This spell of rain is very important for the mustard crop as well. The soil was dry, and it had almost begun affecting the crop. With fresh rains, the crop will be protected from various diseases,” said Abdul Ahad Bhat, a farmer.

Meanwhile, amidst the renewed optimism, a growing number of farmers are prioritizing the use of high-quality planting material to maximize their yields. Recognizing the importance of healthy and disease-resistant plants, they are seeking out the best available saplings.