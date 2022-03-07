Srinagar: Fresh snowfall has occurred in parts of Kashmir bringing down the temperature further

Kashmir Weather, a private forecaster, said it is raining in most parts of north Kashmir. Upper reaches including Gulmarg are witnessing fresh snowfall.

“Moderate intensity rains are expected to continue in north Kashmir. There are 10 percent snowfall chances in plains,” it said

The weatherman said there is a possibility of light to moderate rain showers in Central and South Kashmir parts. No snowfall is expected in the plains.

“Possibility of light to moderate rain showers in parts of Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban,” it said.

Kashmir Weather said light to moderate snow showers can occur at many places in the Kargil district. Light snow showers are possible at a few places in the Leh district.