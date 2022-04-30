Riyadh: The moon sighting committee of the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia announced on Saturday that the Shawwal moon has not been sighted. Therefore, Sunday, May 1, will be the last day of the holy month of Ramzan, and Eid-al-Fitr will fall on Monday, May 2.
The Kingdom’s Moon Sighting Committee at all the observatories were unable to sight the crescent moon on Saturday, according to Haramain Sharifain.
Earlier, Abdullah al-Khudairi, director of the astronomical observatory at the University of Al-Majma’ah, said, “The atmosphere is suitable for observing the crescent Shawwal 1443 but mathematically the moon will set before the sun, and this means that there is little to no chance for the crescent to be seen today.”
