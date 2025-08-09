Sharma inspects FCI godowns

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 8: Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Satish Sharma, today led a comprehensive inspection drive in various parts of Srinagar.

Satish Sharma began his visit at the FCI godowns, where he reviewed the storage infrastructure, stock handling procedures, and sanitation standards. He stressed that every stage of grain handling—from unloading to storage to distribution—must strictly adhere to prescribed quality control norms. There is no room for negligence. The safety and quality of these supplies are non-negotiable,” he said.

He directed the officials to conduct regular internal audits, ensure pest control and proper ventilation, and maintain accurate stock records to prevent wastage and pilferage.

The Minister then visited multiple fair price shops, where he interacted with shopkeepers and beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS). He checked stock registers, verified availability of ration, and inspected the quality of grains and other commodities. He emphasised the need for complete transparency in distribution and warned that any irregularities in quantity, quality, or pricing will invite immediate suspension of licenses and legal action.