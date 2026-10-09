Shared Habitat

J&K is facing a serious human-wildlife conflict. More than 17,000 incidents have been recorded in the last five years. The figure points to a growing challenge for both people and wildlife. Asiatic black bears and common leopards account for most attacks, injuries and deaths. They have also caused extensive damage to crops and livestock. The Wildlife Protection Department has told the National Green Tribunal that these two species are the main drivers of the conflict. The problem is particularly serious in the Kashmir Valley and parts of the Jammu region. North Kashmir has recorded around 8,000 cases. South Kashmir follows with nearly 6,600 cases. Central Kashmir has reported around 630 incidents. More than 100 people have been killed. Nearly 1,100 others have been injured. These are not just statistics. They represent families that have lost loved ones. They also represent communities living with constant fear. Villages, orchards and residential areas are increasingly witnessing the movement of wild animals. Crop and livestock losses add to the economic burden on rural households. Shopian has emerged as one of the worst-affected districts. It recorded more than 2,900 incidents during the five-year period. The reasons behind the rising conflict are clear. Changing land-use patterns are putting pressure on wildlife habitats. Forest areas are shrinking. Food availability is also declining in some habitats. Animals then move closer to human settlements in search of food and shelter. The expansion of human activity into areas close to forests further increases the possibility of encounters. The situation has not eased this year. More than 1,700 distress calls related to human-wildlife conflict have already been received across Kashmir. This shows the need for faster response systems. Wildlife rescue teams must be adequately equipped and available in vulnerable areas. At the same time, prevention must become the central focus. Rescue alone cannot solve the problem. The proposed use of non-lethal deterrents is therefore a welcome step. Sound-based techniques, mild electric deterrents and pepper spray could help keep animals away from populated areas without killing or seriously harming them. But such measures must be carefully tested and professionally deployed. Communities living near forests must also be involved. People need timely warnings, awareness about animal behaviour and clear guidance on what to do during an encounter. Better waste management is equally important. Food waste can attract wildlife towards settlements. Protecting natural habitats is the long-term solution. Forests must retain enough food and space for wild animals to survive away from people. Development cannot ignore ecological limits. At the same time, conservation cannot overlook the safety and livelihoods of local communities. J&K needs a balanced approach. Both wildlife and people must be protected. The growing number of incidents is a warning that the existing approach needs strengthening. Prevention, rapid response, scientific habitat management and community participation must work together. The goal should not be to eliminate wildlife from human landscapes. It should be to reduce encounters and create conditions where people and wildlife can coexist.







