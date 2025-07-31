Shantmanu flags off ‘SCERT on Wheels’ at Bemina

SRINAGAR, JULY 31: Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner of Higher Education Department, Shantmanu, today flagged off the innovative outreach initiative ‘SCERT on Wheels’ from the Divisional Office of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Bemina.

Shantmanu, who is Director SCERT, inaugurated a daylong model exhibition titled “Rajya Stariya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshani (RSBVP) 2024–25”. He also chaired a seminar on “Millets for Sustainable Future and Health” held at the SCERT auditorium.

Organised by the SCERT, J&K, under the aegis of the 52nd RBVP sponsored by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi, the event marked a significant step towards promoting the scientific temperament and innovation among the students.

The overarching theme of the programme was “Science and Technology for Sustainable Future”, with sub-themes including: Food, Health and Hygiene Transport and Communication, Mathematical Modelling and Computational Thinking, Natural Farming, Disaster Management, Waste Management and Resource Management.

Celebrating five years of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, SCERT’s Kashmir Division launched ‘SCERT on Wheels’ as a grassroots outreach programme aimed at strengthening awareness, enhancing community engagement and reinforcing SCERT’s field-connected identity. The initiative brings SCERT’s services, mission and messages directly to schools and communities, demystifying policies and showcasing practices.

Addressing the seminar, Shantmanu expressed heartfelt appreciation to the organisers for curating such impactful and community-driven initiatives. He also interacted with the students and inspected a range of scientific models developed by the student participants from various districts. “I am highly impressed with the remarkable creativity and innovation displayed by the students. The models showcased today reflect a deep understanding of critical issues and a promising future led by young minds,” he stated.

Secretary BOSE, Sheikh Ghulam Hassan, Joint Director JKSCERT, Syed Shabir, and other dignitaries also spoke at the event. Several professors and mentors were felicitated for their outstanding contributions in the field of education.