Shailendra Kumar chairs Public Darbar in Budgam

BUDGAM, JULY 05: Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department (APD), Shailendra Kumar today chaired a public darbar at Conference Hall, Budgam.

At the outset, the Principal Secretary APD listened to the public issues and demands and assessed overall public service delivery in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailendra Kumar encouraged the District Administration to ensure prompt service delivery in the district.

Principal Secretary APD asserted the timely completion of all ongoing developmental works and commissioning of completed projects for the public use.

Shailendra Kumar urged the public to ensure their positive role in curbing drug abuse and act as responsible citizens to help police and civil administration in addressing the issue effectively. He also appealed to the General Public to provide their cooperation for successful implementation of the Swachhata campaign across all Towns and rural areas of the district, and sensitized about the garbage dumping and proper disposal.

Shailendra Kumar appreciated public participation in such programmes and emphasised on creating massive awareness regarding government schemes and services.

He said that public participation in interaction programs or public darbars is important to make public part of government’s developmental activities and ensure successful implementation of flagship initiatives and welfare schemes at the grass root level.

Public delegations from different areas of the district raised their issues and demands with the chair. While taking cognizance of genuine demands raised by the general public, Principal Secretary APD, said that all these will be taken up with the concerned quarters for timely and early action.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, Akshay Labroo said that all the directions and suggestions have been duly recorded and will be adhered to in letter and spirit. DC said that action taken report shall also be submitted and district administration shall continue prompt service delivery with same tempo.

It Is apt to mention that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has deployed the Administrative Secretaries to conduct Public Darbars in the assigned Districts to hear and redress the grievances of the General Public.

SSP Budgam, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Director Horticulture Kashmir, Director Sericulture, ADC and all other district and Sectorial officers were also present on the occasion.