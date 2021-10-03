Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan detained after NCB busts cruise party where drugs were used

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the agency raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and busted a party onboard where drugs were being used, news reports quoting senior officials said on Sunday.

“He was on the cruise ship where the agency raided in the night and busted a rave party,” HT quoted NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede saying.

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son, is being questioned by the NCB at its Ballard Estate office in south Mumbai, the report added.

The NCB has arrested eight people and detained several others for questioning in connection with the rave party on the cruise ship. NCB officials said that they received information about the rave party and booked tickets and boarded the cruise ship posing as passengers. There were hundreds of passengers on the Goa-bound ship, an official said.

People familiar with the matter said this was the first time that NCB raided a rave party on a cruise ship. The operation went on past midnight. NCB officials found several drugs like cocaine, MDMA, Mephedrone and charas from those who have been detained after the raid.

Crew members, several event organisers and some foreign nationals are also under NCB’s scanner. A Delhi-based event company is believed to have organised the parties on passenger cruises on October 2, 3 and 4. The cruise ship was scheduled to go to Goa on Saturday night and return to Mumbai by Monday.