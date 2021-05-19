Shahid Iqbal Choudhary hospitalized after minor heart attack

Srinagar: Shahid Iqbal Choudhary (IAS) Secretary to Government Tribal Department has suffered a minor heart attack and has been admitted to a hospital in Jammu, officials said on Wednesday.

Shahid, who presenly oversees Covid containment in Jammu, suffered “Myocardial Infarcation” last night and was admitted to Ankur Maitrika Hospital.

A close relative of Choudhary said that he is stable now.

Hospital authorities said that Shahid, former deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, is presently in ICU and under observation.(GNS)