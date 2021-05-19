Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Shahid Iqbal Choudhary hospitalized after minor heart attack

Srinagar: Shahid Iqbal Choudhary (IAS) Secretary to Government Tribal Department has suffered a minor heart attack and has been admitted to a hospital in Jammu, officials said on Wednesday.

Shahid, who presenly oversees Covid containment in Jammu, suffered “Myocardial Infarcation” last night and was admitted to Ankur Maitrika Hospital.

A close relative of Choudhary said that he is stable now.


Hospital authorities said that Shahid, former deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, is presently in ICU and under observation.(GNS)



