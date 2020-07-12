Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar wish Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery

The news of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan testing COVID-19 positive shocked the fans all over the world.

Fans from all over the world have wished for their speedy recovery.

Pakistanis cricketers Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar too took to social media and sent good wishes to the actor and his son.

“Best wishes for @SrBachchan and @juniorbachchan . Hope you recover well and soon,” Afridi, who was himself COVID-19 positive and recovered from it, tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Shoaib Akhtar too wished the actor speedy recovery.

“Get well soon Amit Ji @SrBachchan Prayers for a speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

