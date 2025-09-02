Shah tours flood-affected Jammu; promises relief, rehabilitation

Jammu, Sep 1: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, today visited Jammu and inspected the rain, flood, and landslide-affected areas of Jammu division and took stock of the damage caused by the natural calamity.

The Union Home Minister also met the flood-affected people in Mangu Chak village and assured relief and rehabilitation.

Amit Shah inspected the Tawi Bridge at Bikram Chowk, the Shiv Temple, and homes damaged by floods in Jammu.

After the visit, the Union Home Minister chaired a high-level meeting to review the latest situation. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and senior officers of the Central and UT Government attended the meeting.

Union Home Minister expressed grief over the loss of lives in the recent incidents. Shah said that in this hour of crisis, from the very first day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of the UT, and the Government of India has put in all its strength in the rescue efforts. Shah said that the Union Territory and all agencies together have significantly reduced potential damage, and through coordinated efforts, we have successfully saved many lives.

Amit Shah said that a critical analysis of all Early Warning Apps (EWAs), their accuracy, and their reach to the grassroots level is necessary. He emphasized that improving our systems through critical analysis is the only way to move toward a zero-casualty approach. He highlighted the need for a critical review of the GLOF Early Warning System.

Union Home Minister said that the Meteorological Department and NDMA should jointly study the relationship between the tendencies leading to cloudbursts and moisture content in clouds, identify causes, and establish an early warning system. He stressed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) must take steps in this direction by leveraging data analytics and AI. He also mentioned that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) should arrange for additional rations, and a decision on offline ration delivery could be made after assessing connectivity in 10 days.

Amit Shah said that advanced survey teams from the Ministry of Home Affairs would assess the damage, and further assistance would be provided. He announced that a meeting of relevant departments from the Central Government and the Union Territory administration, along with the Union Home Secretary, would be held within 1-2 days. Union Home Minister directed that teams from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Union Territory government should prioritize damage assessment. He emphasized that the Health and Water Departments must proactively focus on water supply and health services. He further stressed that medical units from the Army, Central Armed Police Forces, and Air Force should also provide support.

Union Home Minister said that since Jammu & Kashmir is prone to natural calamities, therefore, an amount of Rs. 209 crores for the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) has been allocated to the UT as the Centre’s share, due to which relief work has started.

Union Home Minister said that timely warnings by the Central Government and Union Territory Disaster Management Authority (UTDMA) helped in minimizing the loss of lives. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, Union Territory Disaster Response Force (UTDRF), Other Response Teams, all were on alert, and helicopters were also on standby. He said that we had also informed everyone about the mobilization of the Army and the NDRF.

Amit Shah said that the private property of people has been damaged, and assistance under SDRF for damaged houses is being assessed and will be disbursed in the shortest possible time. He added that multiple roads have been damaged and repair & restoration work has started. Traffic movement has started on most of the roads, and relief has also started arriving wherever needed. More than 80 percent electricity supply has been restored in affected areas, people have started receiving pure drinking water, and health facilities are running smoothly. The infrastructure of critical sectors has been affected, and its temporary restoration is underway on a war footing. The damages are being assessed by the UT government, and all possible assistance will be provided.

Union Home Minister assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that in this hour of crisis, the Government of India is standing by their side. He reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government stands firmly with the people of Jammu & Kashmir, providing prompt relief, financial assistance, and technical support to facilitate recovery and reconstruction, while ensuring the safety and well-being of affected communities.