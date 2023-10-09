Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s security has been increased after he complained about allegedly receiving death threats. As per news agency ANI, the Maharashtra government increased the actor’s security to the Y+ category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh filed a complaint

Quoting the Maharashtra Police, ANI reported that Shah Rukh had given a written complaint to the state government. He claimed that he had been receiving death threat calls after the release of his films Pathan and Jawan.

We’re now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Security was given from October 5

Indian Express citing its sources, reported that the Maharashtra State Intelligence Department (SID) had informed all the police commissionerates, district police and special protection units (SPUs) in the state to provide “Y+ with an escort scale of security to Khan with immediate effect”.

The official communication was dated October 5. It also reported that the security was increased due to recent “imminent and probable” threats to Shah Rukh. In the Y+ category, Shah Rukh will get 11 security personnel, including six commandos, four police personnel and a traffic clearance vehicle. The policemen would be stationed at Mannat, his Mumbai home.

What happened earlier this year

This comes months after security was increased around Mannat after protests against Shah Rukh. In August, there were protests against celebrities who endorsed online gaming apps. In March this year, two men broke into Mannat premises by scaling the outer wall. The Mumbai Police had then said that the men were apprehended by the security guards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh’s films

Shah Rukh was recently seen in Jawan which has already minted ₹1103.27 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Directed by Atlee, the movie released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra round out the cast. A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. He will be next seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, alongside Taapsee Pannu.