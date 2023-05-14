Shah Rukh Khan’s Don franchise has been a favourite among fans ever since the release of its first instalment, Don: The Chase Begins Again, in 2006.

The thrilling plotline, coupled with the seeti-maar dialogues, captivated audiences and turned the film into a blockbuster.

Directed by Farhan Akhtar and starring Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also featured an ensemble cast including Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Pavan Malhotra, Rajesh Khattar, and Om Puri, with a special appearance by Kareena Kapoor.

Now, after 16 years since the release of Don, fans are eagerly anticipating the third instalment of the franchise.

An interesting update that has arrived is that the film is currently in the scripting stage. Shah Rukh Khan will reprise his role as the enigmatic Don, and Farhan Akhtar will once again take the directorial reins.

The anticipation for Don 3 is palpable among fans, who eagerly await the next chapter in this thrilling saga.

In a recent interview, Ritesh Sidhwani, the producer of the Don franchise, revealed, “We can’t do anything till my partner Farhan Akhtar is done writing the script. He is currently in the completion phase. We are also eagerly awaiting the film.”

The success of the first Don film led Farhan and Ritesh to create a sequel that brought back several beloved stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Om Puri, Boman Irani, Nawab Shah, Alyy Khan, Rajesh Khattar, Sahil Shroff, and Kunal Kapoor.

The chemistry among the cast members and the gripping storyline continued to enthral audiences, further increasing their excitement for the upcoming Don 3.

