Actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mecca (Makkah) after wrapping up his upcoming film Dunki shoot in Saudi Arabia. Several pictures and videos of him performing Umrah have surfaced online. He will be soon attending the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan announces Saudi Arabia schedule wrap of Dunki

In the pictures, Shah Rukh is seen wearing Rida and Izar. He also had his face covered with a mask. He was accompanied by some other people who appear to be his security personnel.

Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Even am feeling too emotional right now. May Allah keep him and his family very safe and protected.” “So happy to see him fulfilling his wish of visiting this holy place,” added another one. Many also dropped heart emojis for the actor.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Dilip Kumar to Aamir Khan have performed Hajj and Umrah in the past. Shah Rukh had earlier during an interview with Times of India said that he hasn’t gone on the pilgrimage. He said, “Hajj is definitely on my agenda. I would like to go there with my son Aryan and daughter Suhana.” It is not known yet if Shah Rukh is with Suhana at Mecca.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathaan. He recently dropped a new poster of his upcoming action thriller. The new poster featured him with co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The trio posed with guns. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is scheduled to release on Janruar 25.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh also has Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and will release in theatres in December next year.

He will also be seen in filmmaker Atlee’s Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film will release in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres across the globe on June 2, 2023.