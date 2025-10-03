Shah Faesal Among 10 Officers Appointed To Aspirational Blocks In J&K, Ladakh

Jammu: The Centre has appointed eight IAS officers, including Shah Faesal, as Central Prabhari Officers for Aspirational Blocks in Jammu and Kashmir, and two IAS officers for Ladakh. IAS officer Shah Faesal has been assigned the Aspirational Block in Bandipora.”

As per details, Shah Faesal (IAS), Deputy Secretary, Culture, has been appointed for Bandipora (Tulail), J&K; Ankita Anand (IAS), Deputy Secretary, Jal Shakti (Drinking Water & Sanitation), for Kishtwar (Marwah), J&K; Mujtaba Ahmad (IDAS), Director, Mines, for Kulgam (Manzgam), J&K; Vivek Gupta (IRS C&IT), Director, Finance (Financial Services), for Poonch (Mankote), J&K; Sushant Sudan (IES), Deputy Secretary, Commerce & Industry, for Ganderbal (Wakoora), J&K; Harleen Kaur (IAS), Deputy Secretary, Road Transport & Highways, for Rajouri (Khwas), J&K; Gurmeet Singh (IRTS), Director, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, for Ramban (Khari), J&K; Nitish Suri (ITradeS), Director, Education (Higher Education), for Reasi (Thakrakote), J&K; Ravi Dhawan (IAS), Director, Power, for Kargil (Karsha), Ladakh; and Himanshu Gupta (IAS), Secretary, Education (School Edu & Literacy), for Leh (Rupsho), Ladakh.