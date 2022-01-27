A groom was left to fend for himself after the bride dumped him on the wedding day and instead married his cousin in Tamil Naidu.

The bride reportedly canceled her marriage as the groom slapped her for dancing at a DJ night function.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the groom, a senior engineer with a Chennai firm, and the bride, a postgraduate from Panruti, had decided to get married on January 20.

The family members of both bride and groom organized a DJ function hours before their marriage. Everyone including the would-be couple was dancing.

In the meantime, the cousin brother of the groom joined them by placing his hands on the shoulders of the bride and groom. But the groom did not like this and waited for a while for the cousin to leave and then allegedly slapped the bride in a fit of anger.

Enraged over the incident, the bride’s father asked the groom and his family members to leave the venue. Later, the bride’s relatives decided to get her married to the groom’s cousin on the same date.