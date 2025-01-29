Srinagar, Jan 28: Shab-e-Meraj was celebrated with religious fervor at various mosques and shrines across the Kashmir Valley.

The main function was held at the revered Hazratbal Shrine on the bank of Dal Lake, where thousands of devotees thronged from across the Kashmir Valley to participate in the nightlong prayers on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday amid freezing temperatures.

Several mosques and shrines were illuminated as people across all age groups gathered to observe the holy night of Shab-e-Meraj.

The Shab-e-Meraj is celebrated on the 27th of Rajab as per the Islamic (Hijri) calendar, and Muslims believe that Prophet Muhammad (SAW) ascended to the highest levels of the heavens on this night.

The Muslim devotees observe the whole night in special prayers, Islamic sermons, and other religious activities to mark the holy night across the world.

At Hazratbal Shrine, the holy relic was displayed before the devotees after the prayers.

The authorities had made elaborate arrangements at the Hazratbal and other places in the Kashmir Valley for the devotees for smooth prayers.

The night-long prayers also resonated with the faithful’s supplications for peace, prosperity, and blessings for Kashmir. “I feel blessed to be part of this gathering,” shared Shabir Ahmad from Anantnag, who attended the prayers with his family.

Pertinently, Shab-e-Mehraj holds deep significance for Muslims around the world. It is believed to be the Prophet Muhammad’s miraculous journey from Makkah to Jerusalem and his ascension to heaven. “This is remembered as a moment of divine guidance when the Prophet (SAW) interacted with other prophets and received instructions from Allah.”